It is with profound sadness that the family of Warren Curtis Havens, 72, of Berkeley, announce that he passed away on June 28. Warren was born on July 7, 1950, to Ella Haskins Bridgeforth Havens and Andrew Franklin Havens in Buffalo, New York.

Warren devoted his adult life to advancing telecommunications systems in the United States. Working with partner Marz Attar, they brought cellular telephone service to southern West Virginia in 1990. Warren had a lifelong commitment to environmental, animal welfare, and social concerns. During his life, he founded several nonprofit companies to support these causes.

He delighted in the natural world and found joy in running, bicycling, backpacking, and hiking. A resident of Berkely for over 35 years, Warren enjoyed evening runs and cycling in the Berkely Hills. One of his favorite hikes was the renowned Half Dome in Yosemite National Park. Upon his parent’s death, he lovingly scattered their ashes near a still part of the Merced River – to quote Warren, “a very beautiful, peaceful and comforting place” – with a view of Half Dome.

Warren is survived by his sister, Janet Gayle Havens, her three sons, Paul, Sid and Andrew Crocker, Andrew’s wife, Megan, and their daughter June Havens Crocker. He remains in the heart of his family and friends, whose lives have been immensely elevated and enriched by his presence.