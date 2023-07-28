Nova’s Pizza Berkeley

Readers have let us know that Nova’s Pizza has quietly packed up and moved to Oakland. (See this week’s Openings.) The budget-friendly pizzeria quickly took over when former West Coast Pizza closed shop after nearly 30 years in September of 2022. What Now SF has announced the upcoming opening of newcomer Bigotes Pizza in that location, coming soon. Meanwhile, you can find Nova’s operating in tandem with Edible Happy Pizzeria at 1438 Broadway in Oakland. Nova’s Pizza Berkeley was at 1706 University Ave. in Berkeley.

Tommy’s Barbecue (Richmond)

July 23 was the final day of service for Tommy’s at the former Assemble Marketplace, soon to reopen as Assemble Kitchen. The barbecue restaurant was the one remaining food business still in operation at the Craneway’s restaurant space this summer, before the historic building relaunches as a new restaurant and eventual pickleball venue. With regards to Tommy’s and its celebrated brisket, there is good news — fans can look for a future brick-and-mortar opening in Hercules. In the meantime, the barbecue joint will set up temporary digs for a while in Richmond. Check Instagram for details on Tommy’s food truck location. Tommy’s Barbecue Richmond was at 1414 Harbour Way South in Richmond (and will reopen soon in Hercules).