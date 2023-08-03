"*" indicates required fields Sign up for The Scene newsletter Every Thursday morning, The Scene gives you the lowdown on arts, culture and events in and around Berkeley. Sign up for free. Email * Δ

Around Berkeley

People gather in the backyard of Donkey & Goat Winery during a First Friday Event. Credit: Derek Droese

➤ Donkey & Goat Winery is co-hosting a First Friday Block Party with wine, pop-up chefs, and live music. Friday, Aug. 4, 3-8 p.m. FREE

➤ Oakland bassist Caroline Chung is a commanding play with a fierce sense of groove, and the version of her Citizens Jazz Trio she presents at Zut! features Gaea Schell on keys and Alexey Berland on drums. Thursday, Aug. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. No cover.

➤ BAMPFA is kicking off its outdoor screening series with a screening of the Pixar classic Toy Story 2. Bring blankets and lawn chairs! Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m. FREE

➤ Foodieland, a multi-cultural festival inspired by night markets in Asia, will be in town for three weekends and will include drinks, arts, crafts, games, live entertainment and plenty of food. Entry for the Aug. 4-6 weekend is free if you RSVP. Golden Gate Fields.

➤ Friends of Five Creeks is hosting small-group shoreline observations at Berkeley’s Aquatic Park (Saturday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m.) and the Albany Bulb (Sunday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.). Volunteers will observe and record shoreline life using the iNaturalist app. Email f5creeks@gmail.com to join. FREE

➤ The latest event in Lawrence Hall of Science’s Summer Science Funday is Bug Bonanza, an insect zoo hosted by the wildlife preservation group Save Nature. Kids will be able to touch some of the insects — if they dare. The event is free to attend with museum admission. Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

➤ New West Berkeley art gallery 120710 is celebrating the closing of its inaugural exhibition, Working Craft. Look for our Q&A with founder and former UC Berkeley professor Jonathan Bachrach later this week. Saturday, Aug. 5, 12-4 p.m. FREE

➤ Led by the formidable Uruguayan percussionist Edgardo Cambón, Edgardo & Candela turns 4th Street and Delaware into a Latin dance party. Saturday, Aug. 5, 1-4 p.m. FREE

➤ Vice Mayor Ben Bartlett is celebrating his birthday with a Community Birthday Bash on Alcatraz Avenue between Ellis and Adeline. The event is being hosted by Yeti Sports Bar & Restaurant and Hoi Polloi Brewery, Taproom and Beat Lounge, and there will be live DJ music at Hercules Records. Saturday, Aug. 5, 1-6 p.m.

➤ Guitarist Paul “Pazzo” Mehling brings the spirit of Django Reinhardt and Stephan Grappelli to Ashekenaz with his Le Hot Jazz combo. Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m. $20-$25

➤ A founding member of Mingus Amungus, Berkeley-reared saxophonist Joshi Marshall has been appearing at Jupiter for some three decades, and with his experience accompanying heavyweights like Pete Escovedo, Carlos Santana, and Charlie Hunter, he brings an abundance of energy and soul to the fifth planet (joined by bassist Ollie Dudek and drummer Steven Rossi). Saturday, Aug. 5, 7-10 p.m. FREE ➤ Kip’s Bar and Restaurant is holding a Taylor Swift vs. Drake party. Ages 21+. Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. ➤ Bay Area raised, New York-based vocalist and pianist Amanda Addleman, a savvy songwriter and performs at the Back Room with guitarist Lee Dynes, drummer Alex Aspinall, and bassist for all seasons Daniel Fabricant. Sunday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $15-$20

➤ Berkeley Path Wanderers Association is hosting a Path-a-thon consisting of three walks of varying lengths to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The walks will start and end at Live Oak Park and cake and refreshments will be provided. Sunday, Aug. 6. FREE

➤ A rising Sacramento trio featuring pianist Joey Archie, keyboardist Miguel Recendez and drummer Jacob Swedlow, LabRats is developing a dynamic blend of jazz and hip hop. Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m. The Back Room, $15

Beyond Berkeley

Mei and her baby gibbon Rainier, who was born in May. Credit: Steve Goodall/Oakland Zoo

➤ August is the last month to enjoy 50% discounts on general admission to the Oakland Zoo after 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday (except Aug. 22). Advanced reservation is required. Don’t forget to stop by and say hi to Kijiji, one of the zoo’s giraffes that recently turned 5, and Mei and Rainier, who welcomed a baby gibbon in May. Monday through Thursday, 3-6 p.m.

➤ The Oakland Museum of California kicks off its celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a month of special Friday Nights at OMCA programming. The museum will be curated by local hip-hop artist Jahi. This week’s opening event is themed The Roots of Hip Hop Culture, and Jahi will be spinning an all-vinyl set of classic hip-hop, breakbeats, reggae, and African sounds. Friday, Aug. 4, 5-9 p.m. FREE

➤ A Berkeley High graduate who was working with jazz greats Cal Tjader and Cannonball Adderley while still in his early 20s, Michael Wolff plays a solo show that includes readings from his witty and often hilarious memoir On That Note. Saturday, Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Piano Company. $25

➤ Shirin Raza and her husband, Daniel Gahr, who co-founded Bar Shiru in downtown Oakland, launched the party series Shiru Presents last year. For its second season, Shiru Presents will take over the Paramount Theatre’s art deco lobby and bar. DJ and producer Space Ghost will provide disco, house and boogie sounds, and Gahr is also on the lineup. Saturday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland, $20-$45

The Oaklandside’s Arts and Community reporter Azucena Rasilla contributed reporting to this story.