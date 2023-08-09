On a recent sweltering Sunday at Berkeley’s Broc Cellars, a sunscreen-slathered crowd stood in a shadeless line cradling frosty glasses of rosé as they waited for their chance to try an oakwood-fired pie from one of the East Bay’s buzziest pop-ups: Urelio’s Pizza.

Urelio’s Pizza: The truck is next scheduled to be at Oakland Yard on Aug. 20. Broc Cellars is also a regular destination. Check Urelio’s website and Instagram for the pop-up schedule.

The enthusiasm for chef-owner Sam Ciccarelli’s wild-fermented pizzas made with locally sourced ingredients has been building since September 2022, when he and his partner in life and business, Rosie Dooley, launched their mobile startup from a 1989 Ford 250 truck with a 2,000-pound, igloo-shaped pizza oven bolted to the flatbed.

“The truck actually works better with the oven on its back,” said Ciccarelli, 27. “It has a purpose.”

Ciccarelli and Dooley met at Chez Panisse in 2019. Ciccarelli, who worked a variety of stations in the cafe before moving on to be a private chef, would sneak Spanish anchovies for Dooley to snack on. Dooley, who works as a pastry cook at the acclaimed restaurant, would reciprocate by making him cappuccinos with milk-foam hearts, unaware of his aversion to caffeine. While they both maintain their day jobs, they say the excitement and challenge of the joint pizza venture has sparked their creativity and consumed their free time.

Pizzas are prepared from the dome-shaped pizza oven which Sam Ciccarelli built on the back of a vintage pick-up truck. Credit: Urelio's Pizza

Ciccarelli named the pizza passion project Urelio’s after his great-grandfather, and one goal is to invoke the vibe of the Italian feasts that are held on the family’s fourth-generation almond farm in Modesto, where grandma’s rigatoni with meat sauce is always a highlight.

Ultimately, Dooley and Ciccarelli envision a brick-and-mortar restaurant. “We would love to open a corner spot, but the stars would really have to align for that,” Dooley said.

As they await the right opportunity, the betrothed couple—whose wedding earlier this month was headlined by pizza — continues to refine operations at Urelio’s.

Mixing dough in the early hours

Ciccarelli starts mixing the dough at 4 a.m., and a six-person staff helps load a second truck with 70 pounds of dough — enough for 130 pizzas — and coolers packed with myriad toppings prepped over two days. The five pies on the menu at the Broc Cellars pop-up included a garlicky, fromage-free Marinara (Ciccarelli’s favorite); a Margherita topped with crushed tomato, basil, and fior di latte mozzarella; a Mortadella pizza with a vibrant green topping of minced marjoram and parsley; and a summer special with local sweet corn and king trumpet mushrooms.

Urelio’s Pizza’s vintage truck with woodfired oven and logs piled underneath. Credit: Urelio's Pizza The 2,000-pound, igloo-shaped pizza oven is bolted to the farm’s truck’s flatbed. Credit: Urelio's Pizza

But with a plethora of celebrated artisan pizzerias in the Bay Area, what would the couple say makes Urelio’s stand out?

“I think it’s Sam,” said Dooley, 29, who will soon be adding homemade Italian nut-based cookies, like amaretti and ricciarelli, to Urelio’s offerings. “I’ve never seen someone dive so deeply into their passion. He even gets excited about the things that suck about making pizza. His intensity is our secret ingredient.”

Unintended changes in temperature can wreak havoc on dough, so a mobile operation out of a flatbed truck poses special challenges. Ciccarelli has been experimenting with a combination of lower-protein, ancient-grain flours and ratcheting up the dough’s hydration for a tender crust with no refrigeration required. But the longer the fermentation, the more sour the taste.

“I’ve had to ask myself many times, ‘Why is the dough being weird today?’ I still feel very inexperienced around it,” he said.

Margherita pizza. Credit: Urelio's Pizza Mortadella pizza. Credit: Urelio's Pizza

To better understand what they are striving for, Ciccarelli and Dooley recently completed a culinary pilgrimage: a week-long tour of the East Coast’s most celebrated pizza palaces. They focused on warm, family spots with bars at the center of the action that invite diners to linger over a rich dessert or affordable bottle of wine. Each one gave them new inspiration for Urelio’s. The small confines and big bustle of Lucali in Brooklyn made the restaurant feel important. Dan Richer’s Jersey City joint Razza proved pizza can be high art, “even down to the way the crust folds,” Ciccarelli said. Dooley fell for the “soupy” center and pillowy perimeter of the uncut pies at Anthony Mangieri’s Una Pizza Napoletana. And, with plans for an Urelio’s dessert menu focused on frozen and fruity creations, she also took notes on the New York City restaurant’s house-made lemon sorbet.

But the true guiding star for the pair is not a pizzeria but the place where they met and solidified their culinary and business ideal. Along with fostering a healthy work-life balance, the couple is committed, just like Chez Panisse, to using seasonal produce from family-run farms and sustainably sourced artisan provisions.

“As long as the food is also authentic to Italy, that feels good to us,” said Ciccarelli.