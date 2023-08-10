Police have so far investigated 18 gunfire calls in Berkeley 2023. City police investigated most of them but one, a shooting on Interstate 80, is a California Highway Patrol case.

Police had initially reported a 12th incident on May 22, but later confirmed that it had not been a case of gunfire.

As of Aug. 10, nobody had been killed but four victims had been wounded in shootings in Berkeley this year, according to information from police spokespeople and the department’s Transparency Hub.

Click the rectangle in the upper left corner of the gunfire map to see a list of incidents; click any marker for basic info on each one.

As of this time in 2022, there had been 34 incidents of confirmed gunfire in Berkeley. Two victims had been killed and another 11 wounded.

In the 2023 Berkeley gunfire map, fatal shootings are marked in red and shootings where someone was wounded but survived are marked orange. The rest are marked yellow.

BPD has told Berkeleyside that police consider a gunfire call to have been confirmed if officers find evidence such as bullet casings, property damage or a victim at the scene. UCPD and Oakland have ShotSpotter gunfire detection systems that can also be used to confirm these reports. Police ask anyone with information about any of these incidents to call BPD’s Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

Berkeley had 41 confirmed gunfire calls in 2022. Three people were killed, and 15 were wounded.

Berkeleyside will update this map when confirmed gunfire is reported. Hear gunfire in Berkeley? Please let us know. You can also share photos and video from the scene. (We will keep you anonymous.)