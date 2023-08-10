Around Berkeley

What we made in the hold (2021) by Courtney Desiree Morris, one of the works on display in Berkeley Art Center’s new show Rabbit Hole. Courtesy of the artist.

🎹 Oakland pianist Muziki Roberson was a foundational figure on the Bay Area jazz scene for more than four decades and his passing last August at the age of 76 should have been more widely noted. New York saxophonist Michael Marcus returns to town to celebrate Roberson’s life and legacy with a free concert featuring Matt Clark on keys, Heshima Mark Williams on bass, Michael Spencer on drums and special guest Noel Jewkes on tenor sax and flute. Thursday, Aug. 9, 6 p.m. Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch. FREE

🎶 One of the most dependably grooving bassists on the Bay Area scene, Dewayne Pate celebrates the release of his new excellent album On The Upside with a powerhouse roster including multi-Grammy Award-winning soul crooner Tony Lindsay, blues guitarist Chris Cain, vocalist extraordinaire Amikaela Gaston, guitarist Ray Obiedo, and Santana keyboardist David K Mathews. Thursday, Aug. 10, 8 p.m. Freight & Salvage. $20

🎥 The latest showing in the city’s Movies in the Park series is Pixar’s Turning Red, a family-friendly movie about a 13-year-old Chinese Canadian girl who turns into a giant red panda. Friday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m. Cedar Rose Park. FREE

🎶 Bossa nova vocalist Daniela Soledade hails from an illustrious family that has shaped Brazilian music since the 1940s, and she returns to the Back Room with guitarist Nate Najar as she builds to that formidable legacy. Friday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m. $25

🎶 The pioneering Bay Area roots reggae combo Caribbean Allstars return to their home base at Ashkenaz. Friday, Aug. 11, 8:30 p.m. $15-$20

🛍 Telegraph Avenue will be closed to cars for the Telegraph Business Improvement District’s Second Sundays, which features live music, a vintage market and food, among other activities. Sunday, Aug. 13, 12-5 p.m. FREE

💃 Veteran flutist and pianist Rubén Hurtado y Su Descarga host a Latin dance party at Fourth and Delaware. Sunday Aug. 13, 1-3 p.m. FREE

🎶 Founded and directed by Berkeley-reared trumpeter Erik Jekabson, the 17-piece Electric Squeezebox Orchestra, a long-running proving ground for some of the Bay Area’s finest arrangers and composers, returns to its Sunday residency at the California Jazz Conservatory’s Rendon Hall. Sunday, Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m. $20

🎶 Guitarist Simon Butler, a player with a deep feel for Brazilian music, leads a superb jazz trio every Sunday at the Berkeley Marina DoubleTree’s Berkeley Boat House, where the views offer the music stiff competition. Sunday, Aug. 13, 5-8 p.m. FREE

🥾 Berkeley Walks’ Tamara Gurin is leading a fast-paced, six-mile hike that starts and ends at the Rose Garden on 1200 Euclid Ave. and offers “spectacular views of the Bay.” There will be many flights of stairs. Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m. FREE

🎨 The Berkeley Art Center’s new exhibit, Rabbit Hole, examines the significance of space and the ways we engage with it every day. Artists featured include Fred Marque Dewitt, Mark Harris, danielle nanos-luz, Courtney Desiree Morris, Arleene Correa Valencia, and Connie Zheng. Opens Saturday, Aug. 12 (reception, 2-5 p.m.) in Live Oak Park; on view through Sept. 23

🎶 Student conductors will lead the UC Berkeley Summer Symphony through a packed program consisting of Gustav Mahler’s heavenly Fourth (featuring soprano Jesslyn Thomas), selections from Felix Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, Maurice Ravel’s Ma Mère L’Oye (Mother Goose Suite) and Eda Er’s Luminescence: From Venus. Saturday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, 2 p.m. Hertz Hall. $15 (suggested donation)

🎨 Amalia Mesa-Bains’ BAMPFA retrospective, Archaeology of Memory, closes on Sunday, Aug. 13. You can go on a guided tour hosted by a UC Berkeley graduate student at 2 p.m. that day. $14, tour free with admission

🍜 Foodieland, a multi-cultural festival inspired by night markets in Asia, is back in Berkeley Aug. 11 to 13 — the second of its three-weekend run. It will include drinks, arts, crafts, games, live entertainment and plenty of food. An RSVP is required, but entry is free. Golden Gate Fields.

📚 Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Kluger will give a talk at Mrs. Dalloway’s centered on his new WWII book Hamlet’s Children. He will be joined by Heyday publisher Steve Wasserman. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. FREE

Beyond Berkeley

The family-friendly, annual outdoor festival in the Laurel District stretches from 35th Avenue to Maybelle Avenue on MacArthur Boulevard. Courtesy: Laurel Street Fair & World Festival

​​🕺 OMCA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a month of special Friday Nights programming. This week, 55 Bay Area hip-hop artists, activists, and educators will be inducted into the Bay Area Hip-Hop Archives. The inaugural group of inductees includes musician and filmmaker Boots Riley, activist and former Black Panther Erica Huggins, and Oakland hip-hop group Digital Underground, to name a few. Friday, Aug. 11, 5-8:45 p.m. FREE

🛼 The yearly Laurel Street Fair & World Music Festival spans eight blocks of MacArthur Boulevard from 35th Avenue to Maybelle Avenue and features musical performances by artists from different genres. A highlight of the family-friendly event is Black Cultural Zone’s pop-up roller skate rink. Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FREE