- Berkeley woman arrested on suspicion of threatening Southern California school board president (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley home with flower-shaped roof, sweeping views hits market for first time (SF Chronicle)
- 175-foot storm-damaged redwood tree at UC Berkeley removed by helicopter (ABC7)
- Vehicle-only injury crashes in Berkeley are up 41%, according to new data (Berkeley Scanner)
- Pedestrian escapes injuries in Berkeley road-rage shooting (Berkeley Scanner)
- “A ruin that no regent would like”: The making of Bauer Wurster Hall (Berkeley College of Environmental Design)
- Accountability Board evaluates effectiveness of Berkeley police’s 3-prong approach (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley writer pens novel on BART (BART)
- Berkeley resident Nancy Pfund makes the Forbes 50 over 50 list
for investment (Forbes)
- UC Berkeley chemistry study uses ChatGPT to research climate change (Daily Cal)