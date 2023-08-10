Berkeley’s third gunfire investigation in as many days left one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday, police said.

The victim called authorities at 2:26 p.m. to report being shot in the 3200 block of Adeline Street Thursday, Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry said.

“The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot,” Perry said. “Officers responded to the area, located the victim and secured the scene.”

The victim went to Highland Hospital in Oakland for treatment, Perry said. Officers were still investigating as of Thursday afternoon. Police did not release any further information about the victim.

There were also gunfire investigations the previous two days, although no one was hurt in either of those incidents, according to police. The incident on Aug. 9 was also in South Berkeley, near Ward and Grant streets. The one on Aug. 8 was in Northwest Berkeley near San Pablo Avenue and Camelia Street.

The most recent shooting with injuries was July 19, when police said a victim of a late-night shooting in the 1700 block of 5th Street checked himself into a hospital in Vallejo the following day with a gunshot wound to the foot.