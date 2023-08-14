Berkeley Councilmember Susan Wengraf plans to step down at the end of her term next year rather than seek re-election, she told Berkeleyside Monday, bringing to an end her more than three decades of work representing the Berkeley Hills in City Hall.

Wengraf has held the District 6 council seat for four terms, and spent the 16 years prior to her election in 2008 as a legislative aide for the district. She has been the council’s most prominent voice for issues affecting hills residents, particularly wildfire safety.

“It’s time to give someone else a chance,” Wengraf said in an interview. “I’ve been doing this for a very long time and part of me would like to continue, but part of me thinks it’s time to move over.”

Wengraf’s decision sets up an open race for the seat in November 2024. Candidates have until next August to file to run for the seat, which Wengraf noted gives her plenty of time to change her mind; city records show no one has entered the race so far.

“I’m really looking forward to working really hard this next year to wrap up a lot of the initiatives that I’ve been working on,” Wengraf said.