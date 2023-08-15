Oakland bubble tea outfit Boba Binge has launched a second location, featuring fruit, milk, boba and cheese drinks, Vietnamese coffee drinks (including egg coffee), banh mi and other snacks, such as popcorn chicken and egg rolls. Fans might recognize the local brand from the original Boba Binge in Oakland’s Chinatown. Their spacious new Uptown shop took over from former eatery The Everest Momo. Boba Binge, 2212 Broadway (at Grand Avenue), Oakland

Smash burgers, chopped cheese, spicy chicken sandwiches — these and other student and local office worker favorites found at former businesses El Pollo Picante and Berserk Burger are now available together at one location from the same team. Newly named Cal’s Fried Chicken and Burgers morphs the two eateries, formerly operating across the street from each other, into one mega location for all your fast-casual fried and grilled food needs. Go Bears. Cal’s Fried Chicken and Burgers, 2026 University Ave. (between Milvia Street and Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley

Not closed, despite its boarded up exterior, is Popeyes in Berkeley, currently undergoing building renovations foretold as far back as last year. The fast food chicken shop is still doing a “brisk business,” according to a colleague, as lines of cars inside the joint’s small parking lot wait for their take-out. For those who have missed the sign tacked to the fence: During construction, which might take several weeks, customers can call 510-982-7353 to place orders for both to-go and delivery. Popeyes Berkeley, 1775 San Pablo Ave. (at Delaware), Berkeley

As lovers of both tea and cake, Nosh can’t help but share this lovely new option at “pocket-sized” Sesame, A Tiny Bakery: Reserve tea and cake for two (or three, if desired) presented at outdoor tables in the protected alley outside the bakery’s newish West Berkeley digs, Thursday through Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Marykate McGoldrick’s seasonal, organic cakes feature peak fresh ingredients — which right now means stone fruit and other summer sweetness. Tea + Cake at Sesame, A Tiny Bakery, 2533 Seventh St. (between Dwight Way and Parker Street), Berkeley

Softly open as of Aug. 8 in the former El Burro/Pollo Picante space is new counter restaurant University Taqueria, with a simple, casual menu of tacos, quesadillas and burritos reminiscent of El Burro Picante’s pre-pollo days. Find the menu here. University Taqueria, 2021 University Ave. (between Milvia Street and Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley