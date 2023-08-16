A photographer sits on a bench, his back to the camera, taking a photo of the Berkeley flats and the bay from the Berkeley Hills. The sky is lit up at sunset.
Jordan Cortes takes a photo of sunset from Claremont Canyon on Aug. 13 while on a hike with his father, Jesse, also an avid photographer, in Claremont Canyon. “It was a super nice night,” Jesse Cortes said. “We knew there were a lot of clouds, and we could see kind of low fog on the bay when we were hiking up. There was even a bit of a rainbow on the other side of the hills.” Credit: Jesse Cortes

  • Alameda DA’s office hired Pamela Price’s boyfriend, raising nepotism concerns (East Bay Times)
  • 8,000 UC Berkeley students are moving in this week (East Bay Times)
  • He got his stolen truck back, but his troubles aren’t over (Berkeley Scanner)
  • UC Berkeley launching new Police Accountability Board (Daily Cal)
  • UC Berkeley chancellor search committee appoints 2 student representatives (Daily Cal)
  • Bay Area Red Tide Crisis Ends, Watchdog Group Declares Algae Bloom Over (KQED)
  • Michael Oher, Depicted in ‘The Blind Side’ Movie Based on a Michael Lewis Book, Claims He Was Never Adopted by Tuohys (New York Times)
  • Sam Bankman-Fried is sent to jail for alleged witness tampering (CNN Business)

