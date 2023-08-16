Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Alameda DA’s office hired Pamela Price’s boyfriend, raising nepotism concerns (East Bay Times)
- 8,000 UC Berkeley students are moving in this week (East Bay Times)
- He got his stolen truck back, but his troubles aren’t over (Berkeley Scanner)
- UC Berkeley launching new Police Accountability Board (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley chancellor search committee appoints 2 student representatives (Daily Cal)
- Bay Area Red Tide Crisis Ends, Watchdog Group Declares Algae Bloom Over (KQED)
- Michael Oher, Depicted in ‘The Blind Side’ Movie Based on a Michael Lewis Book, Claims He Was Never Adopted by Tuohys (New York Times)
- Sam Bankman-Fried is sent to jail for alleged witness tampering (CNN Business)