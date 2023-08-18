Hurricane Hilary, now off the coast of Mexico, is traveling north and California is on its direct path.

Meteorologists expect Hilary to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it hits Southern California on Sunday and to weaken further, resembling a minor winter storm, by the time it reaches Berkeley and the Bay Area.

8am PDT Fri Aug 18 Key Messages for Hurricane #Hilary: There is the potential for rare and dangerous flooding impacts from heavy rainfall across portions of the Southwestern U.S. this weekend. https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme pic.twitter.com/8wAlt80Bi7 — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 18, 2023

Berkeley is forecast to receive about a fifth of an inch of rain between Sunday and Tuesday, as well as potential thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover in the 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wind speeds are expected to remain in the 6 mph to 10 mph range.

But these forecasts could drastically change as the hurricane evolves, said Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist at the NWS’ Bay Area office.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty as to how much rain the Bay Area’s going to get,” McCorkle said. “We’ll probably get remnants of a tropical storm … but that could either be in the form of cloudy skies or some rain.”

🛰View of Hurricane Hillary on the GOES West Meso Sector To view the imagery visit https://t.co/bv3LI6q2g0 #cawx pic.twitter.com/3cMTbi0zE6 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 18, 2023

Widespread floods are not expected in Berkeley, but you’re advised to exercise caution because storms at this time of the year are quite rare.

#Hilary 🧵: Rainfall impacts from Hurricane Hilary within the Southwestern United States are expected to peak this weekend into Monday. Flash, urban, and arroyo flooding is expected with the potential for significant impacts. pic.twitter.com/haRvJar8cG — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 18, 2023

No red flag warnings are currently in place, but lightning strikes during thunderstorms are known to cause wildfires. Keep a close eye on weather reports if you’re planning to go out of town — the weather service has identified Monterey and San Benito counties as areas of concern for potential flooding Sunday through Tuesday.

The last time a tropical storm made landfall in California was in 1997 with Tropical Storm Nora. Nora was responsible for two deaths in Mexico. There were no fatalities directly linked to the storm in the U.S., but the California Highway Patrol attributed three or four traffic fatalities in southern California to weather impacts. Nora also caused an estimated $30 to $40 million loss of lemon trees.

Featured image: Amir Aziz