Photo showing a cable passing through a cut off stump — possibly the tree grew around the line and it was easiest just to cut the other parts of it off
A cable or phone line passes through a stump on Acton Street. Credit: Zac Farber

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • Bill seeking to bail out BART with bridge-toll hikes is put on pause (East Bay Times)
  • Shorter BART trains coming next month (SF Chronicle)
  • Here’s your chance, Bay Area, to adopt one of Maui’s dogs or cats affected by the wildfires (East Bay Times)
  • Man breaks car window to rob woman at Berkeley red light (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Why Peet’s Coffee Is Staying Put in Russia (Wall Street Journal)
  • Meeting Sam Bankman-Fried in Berkeley (Aditya Baradwaj)
  • A panel of scholars discusses theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Berkeley News)
  • They thought college wasn’t for them. Now these siblings are at UC Berkeley (Berkeley News)
  • Golden Gate Audubon Society picks new name to distance itself from naturalist with racist legacy (SF Chronicle)
  • Woks vs. clean energy? SoCalGas wanted you to think electrification would crush California restaurants (Sacramento Bee)
  • Five UC Berkeley-led projects awarded California Climate Action Grants (Berkeley News)

