Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Bill seeking to bail out BART with bridge-toll hikes is put on pause (East Bay Times)
- Shorter BART trains coming next month (SF Chronicle)
- Here’s your chance, Bay Area, to adopt one of Maui’s dogs or cats affected by the wildfires (East Bay Times)
- Man breaks car window to rob woman at Berkeley red light (Berkeley Scanner)
- Why Peet’s Coffee Is Staying Put in Russia (Wall Street Journal)
- Meeting Sam Bankman-Fried in Berkeley (Aditya Baradwaj)
- A panel of scholars discusses theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Berkeley News)
- They thought college wasn’t for them. Now these siblings are at UC Berkeley (Berkeley News)
- Golden Gate Audubon Society picks new name to distance itself from naturalist with racist legacy (SF Chronicle)
- Woks vs. clean energy? SoCalGas wanted you to think electrification would crush California restaurants (Sacramento Bee)
- Five UC Berkeley-led projects awarded California Climate Action Grants (Berkeley News)