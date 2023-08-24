Ben & Jerry’s Berkeley

For 13 years, the bright, welcoming Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlor on Center Street was a fixture of downtown Berkeley, the city being a natural choice for the famously socially minded Vermont-based company (yes, even after their sale to Unilever). Ben and Jerry themselves sometimes visited to hand out “Free Scoop Day” scoops, Jerry as recently as April of this year. No reasons were given for the closure that happened weeks ago with little fanfare — not even Nosh had heard, and stumbling on the closed door was a recent surprise. Luckily, fans probably already know that along with local grocery retail, catering options and direct delivery of pints, they can still get fresh Ben & Jerry’s scoops at the remaining East Bay parlor in Oakland’s Jack London Square, or travel to San Francisco. Ben & Jerry’s was at 2130 Center St. in Berkeley.

Easy Creole

The good people at Berkeley’s 10-year-old Easy Creole wrote Nosh this week to let us know about their upcoming closure, as also noted on Yelp. “Just a heads up that Easy Creole is closing, and we are looking for someone who wants to continue the legacy or open a new concept to come in and take over,” said the note via email. “Last day for food is end of August. It’s been fun!” Folks can get their final fix of comforting New Orleans-style shrimp etouffee, vegan maque choux or chicken Creole through Aug. 30. Go support their final days, and let the good times roll until then. Easy Creole is at 1761 Alcatraz Ave. in Berkeley, and will close after service on Aug. 30.