The southwest corner of People’s Park on July 27, 2022. Credit: Ximena Natera, Berkeleyside/CatchLight

Update, Aug. 29: AB 1307 was approved Monday by the California Assembly for the second time with near-unanimous support. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been an ardent supporter of the bill, will sign off on the text in the coming weeks.

This decision doesn’t have an immediate impact on whether UC Berkeley can move forward with construction at People’s Park, according to both plaintiffs and defendants in the Supreme Court case over the student housing project.

Original story, Aug. 11: UC Berkeley and People’s Park activists have submitted their initial arguments to the state Supreme Court in tandem with a state bill moving through the legislature that could reverse the plaintiff’s February victory against the university.

Both parties are doubling down on their previous arguments in the new briefs submitted to the Supreme Court on Aug. 4.

Plaintiffs in the case — Make UC a Good Neighbor and the People’s Park Historic Advocacy District — emphasize that Cal should have considered alternate sites for their 1,100-bed student housing project.

UC Berkeley is instead arguing against a precedent set by the appeals court in the February decision, which said student noise at the planned dorms could be a violation of state environmental law. Resources for Community Development is still a party to the case, though they confirmed to Berkeleyside in May that they will no longer build the supportive housing for the project.

A hearing has yet to be set for the case.

Meanwhile, Berkeley Assemblymember Buffy Wicks is pushing forward a bill that would reverse the appeal’s court decision, which the bill’s text and the university describe as a “people as pollution” argument.

AB 1307 says the appeal’s court decision would require burdensome environmental reports from all future residential projects in the state based on a “speculation that the new residents will create unwanted noises.” In June, the Senate also added an amendment carving out an exemption for the UC, saying it doesn’t need to consider alternatives to People’s Park if certain requirements are met.

The Senate Housing Committee pushed it forward unanimously in July, and the bill is headed to the Senate floor. It will be placed on the consent calendar for approval before the end of session on Sept. 8. If the Senate approves the text, it would be approved with a signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been outspoken in his support of the UC’s plans.

Harvey Smith, member of the plaintiff’s People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group, said the assembly bill is the “epitome of special interest litigation” and intended to crush longstanding advocacy for People’s Park. He raised issue with Wicks, saying she didn’t reach out to her constituents (the plaintiffs) before introducing it.

Newsom, Wicks, Mayor Jesse Arreguín and City Council have all supported UC’s plan to build student housing at the site and ease its student housing crisis. The city and UC reached an $82.6 million settlement over town-and-gown relations in July 2021, and the City Council has backed the project terms ever since.

Longtime activists, former unhoused residents at the park and student activists have staged a fierce opposition against the plans, including a 12-hour standoff last summer blocking the university’s attempts to begin construction.

Smith said plaintiffs will continue to push forward the argument that consideration of alternatives is at the “heart” of state environmental law — CEQA — and one that supports People’s Park’s right to exist as a historical hub.

“There is a path forward for UC to build the much-needed student and supportive housing on a site other than People’s Park, thus preserving a nationally recognized historical resource and a valuable public open space,” Smith said.