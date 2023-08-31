Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Housing inventory shortage drives up prices in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- Friends remember musician August Golden — a 2006 Berkeley High graduate killed in a mass shooting at a Minneapolis punk show (Rolling Stone)
- UC Berkeley scholar faces renewed calls to resign over false Native American identity claims (East Bay Times)
- Man, 70s, extricated after solo crash in North Berkeley (Berkeley Scanner)
- 2 arrested in North Berkeley after helicopter search (Berkeley Scanner)
- Who’d shoulder higher Bay Area bridge tolls to bail out transit? Backers say the rich, critics the poor. Who’s right? (East Bay Times)
- Do You Love BART’s Nixon-Era Train Cars? Ride Now, Because They’re About to Go Away (KQED)
- Direct Action Everywhere activists face felony and misdemeanor charges (Daily Cal)
- Three years in, ‘uniquely Berkeley’ psychedelic research center looks to the future (Berkeley News)
- Teachers across Berkeley take on second jobs to make ends meet (Berkeley High Jacket)
- A ‘No Booze Zone’ Around UC Berkeley? It’s Real — and Why the Claremont Hotel Was Dry for Decades (KQED)