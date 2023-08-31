black and white photo of bench in foreground than road and a low-slung building with two shops in background
A view across Shattuck Avenue. Credit: Melinda Young Stewart

  • Housing inventory shortage drives up prices in Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
  • Friends remember musician August Golden — a 2006 Berkeley High graduate killed in a mass shooting at a Minneapolis punk show (Rolling Stone)
  • UC Berkeley scholar faces renewed calls to resign over false Native American identity claims (East Bay Times)
  • Man, 70s, extricated after solo crash in North Berkeley (Berkeley Scanner)
  • 2 arrested in North Berkeley after helicopter search (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Who’d shoulder higher Bay Area bridge tolls to bail out transit? Backers say the rich, critics the poor. Who’s right? (East Bay Times)
  • Do You Love BART’s Nixon-Era Train Cars? Ride Now, Because They’re About to Go Away (KQED)
  • Direct Action Everywhere activists face felony and misdemeanor charges (Daily Cal)
  • Three years in, ‘uniquely Berkeley’ psychedelic research center looks to the future (Berkeley News)
  • Teachers across Berkeley take on second jobs to make ends meet (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • A ‘No Booze Zone’ Around UC Berkeley? It’s Real — and Why the Claremont Hotel Was Dry for Decades (KQED)

