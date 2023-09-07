wide-angle view of the east bay hills. In the middle, a mansion is perched above a steep hill with black sheeting and terraced grass
View south across Claremont Canyon of a project to shore up the hill beneath a mansion. Credit: Zac Farber

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • Her dad is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi. Her mom is a nudist. She’s an activist raised in Berkeley. (SF Chronicle)
  • BART launches array of transit changes as ‘fiscal cliff’ looms (East Bay Times)
  • Woman wanted in arson series arrested amid vandalism spree (Berkeley Scanner)
  • After 3 relocations, $800K donation pulled from Latinx Student Resource Center (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley Lab Completes Magnetic Cables for Large Hadron Collider Upgrade (Extreme Tech)
  • UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics launches online course (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley Rap Icon Lyrics Born Now Has His Own Cooking Show (KQED)
  • New season of longtime avant-garde film series opens at BAMPFA (Berkeley News)
  • ‘Infinite Permutations’: Black chicagoland inspires curiosity (Daily Cal)

