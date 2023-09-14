Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- UC regents reject new home for first Black president after racist attack on current residence (LA Times)
- Task Force Recommends Name Change From ‘Cal’ to ‘Cal Berkeley’ (Sports Illustrated)
- Man, 50s, stabbed overnight at downtown Berkeley bank (Berkeley Scanner)
- Berkeley PD: DUI cyclist hits car, breaks leg at Marin Circle (Berkeley Scanner)
- UC Berkeley historian of science ponders AI’s past, present and future (Berkeley News)
- Housing high-rise might replace Bancroft Clothing Company (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley’s Climax Foods says stretchy, melty vegan cheese is here (SF Chronicle)