There have been two-dozen gunfire incidents in Berkeley so far in 2023. Image: Google Maps

The Berkeley Police Department is investigating a shooting near San Pablo Park, a little more than a day after their most recent shooting investigation.

Several callers reported a shooting at a bus stop at Sacramento and Oregon streets around 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, said Berkeley police Spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry.

“Officers responded to the area and located physical evidence of a shooting on the scene,” Perry said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office contacted city police to notify them that a victim had shown up at Highland Hospital in Oakland with either one or two gunshot wounds to the leg or legs, Perry said.

There had been no arrests as of 4:30 p.m. Officers were still on the scene at that time investigating.

The shooting Tuesday came the day after another victim was shot in the leg in a Hillegass Avenue apartment building. Police said the suspect in the Monday shooting reported that he had mistaken the victim for a burglar.