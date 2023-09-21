Law enforcement agencies, including Berkeley police, are at the scene of a “critical incident” in Albany near the Berkeley border, Sept. 21, 2023. Credit: Alex N. Gecan

A shooting at an Albany car dealership brought law enforcement officers from Berkeley and Alameda County Sheriff’s Thursday morning, Berkeley police said.

At 11:14 a.m., Berkeley police responded to a report of a shooting at Toyota of Berkeley, which, despite its name, is located just inside the city in Albany, said Berkeley police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry. Albany police had requested mutual aid from Berkeley.

“Officers entered the building, located a victim, encountered a suspect and an exchange of gunfire occurred,” Perry said.

Several Berkeley officers were “involved” in the exchange, but there was little information available, including the statuses of the victim and suspect and whether anyone had been arrested or hospitalized, Perry said.

Alameda County Sheriff’s is investigating the exchange of gunfire by police.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.