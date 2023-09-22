Moss and lichen swirl in abstract design and stange colors
Lichen and moss on the bark of a Coast Redwood at Willard Park. Credit: David Abercrombie

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • UC regents meet, mull, confer and ultimately decide to take more control of Cal, UCLA athletics (East Bay Times)
  • Man, 50s, stabbed overnight at downtown Berkeley bank (Berkeley Scanner)
  • Berkeley pastor is first openly gay man elected bishop of Bay Area-based Lutheran synod (SF Chronicle)
  • U.S. News ranks UC Berkeley top public school in the country (Berkeley News)
  • ‘Shoulders to stand on’: Statue of UC Berkeley’s first Black professor unveiled (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley author’s viral essay struck a chord with mothers worldwide, but her follow-up book fails to universalize her experience (New Yorker)
  • Berkeley bandleader lands dream performer for program at Monterey Jazz Festival (SF Chronicle)

