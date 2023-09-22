Cafe Umami Uptown
Sadly, the closing of Cafe Umami Uptown came sooner than the initial announcement on social media indicated, and the location is no more. Thankfully, the Korean fusion spot’s original Dimond District flagship remains open and focused on nourishing, healthful whole foods and vibrant flavors. Cafe Umami Uptown opened in 2019, and was at 25 Grand Ave. in Oakland.
Casa Borinqueña
Here is another closure that arrived a few weeks earlier than expected. Casa Borinqueña is closed after only nine months, a surprise to many given the popularity of the eatery’s vegan Puerto Rican cuisine during its short-but-spicy run. Even before opening, Casa Borinqueña was highlighted in the media as it languished, undergoing permitting delays and other troubles that started things off on shaky ground. “We didn’t have a fighting chance,” owner and chef Lourdes “Lulu” Marquez-Nau wrote in an email to Nosh. The restaurant closed after service on Sept. 18. Marquez-Nau has launched a GoFundMe seeking donations to help Casa Borinqueña open in a new location. Casa Borinqueña was at 6211 Shattuck Ave. in Oakland.
Savory Kitchen
Telegraph Avenue has lost a four-year-old staple with the closure of fast-casual, budget-friendly fusion eatery Savory Kitchen. The restaurant is papered over, and the website and phone are both down. Though management is not responding to inquiries, WhatNowSF had the story several weeks back that Pakistani kebab shop Wrap & Roll is slated to move into the space; looks like the transition has begun. Savory Kitchen was at 2493 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley.