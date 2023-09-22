Police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers stage near where a gunman killed a woman at Toyota of Berkeley in Albany on Sept. 21, 2023. Credit: Alex N. Gecan

The woman killed at work at the service center of Toyota of Berkeley Certified Service Center in Albany Thursday knew the gunman who shot her, authorities have confirmed.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office had not released much information Friday but they did confirm the shooting was “an act of domestic violence.”

Witnesses to the shooting began calling 911 at 11:14 a.m. Berkeley officers were the first to arrive at the scene, “evacuated the area and established a fast action team,” according to a statement from Sheriff’s Lt. Tya Modeste Thursday night. “BPD officers encountered the suspect on the second floor, and multiple BPD officers discharged their firearms.”

The identities of the worker and the shooter and specifics of the firefight were not immediately available.

Albany, where shootings are less frequent than in Berkeley, has just 26 police officers. Berkeley employs approximately six times as many. Berkeley’s population is also roughly six times Albany’s, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Resources for domestic violence victims

Several resources are available to victims of domestic violence in Albany, Berkeley and other cities in Alameda County.

The Women’s Daytime Drop-in Center at 2218 Acton Street in Berkeley offers meals, groceries, hygiene products and housing services for unhoused participants. You can reach the center at 510-548-2884 and email staff@womensdropin.org.

Narika, which provides domestic violence services in Fremont, has a helpline at 800-215-7308 and offers support groups, safety planning and other services.

A Safe Place in Oakland has a 24-hour crisis shelter, mental health and other services. Their crisis line is 510-536-7233, and the office number is 510-986-8600.

Bay Area Legal Aid at 1735 Telegraph Avenue in Oakland offers free legal assistance for low-income residents at 510-663-4744.

The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

UC Berkeley also maintains lists of confidential community resources and other services for those who have experienced sexual violence and harassment.

In an emergency, police ask that you call 911 immediately.