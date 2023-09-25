Sushi Salon

The popular pop-up that has been operating out of Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya in Downtown Berkeley has found its first dedicated home in Oakland, the Mercury News first reported. The new, eight-seat restaurant at 4008 Martin Luther King Jr. Way will serve an 18-course omakase menu. Sushi Salon’s ($185 per person) pop-up has found a devoted following for its inventive fish preparations, and for being the only U.S restaurant that works with Japanese fish broker Hasegawa Hiroki, who is known for working with top chefs in Asia and promoting the use of fish that were traditionally discarded or overlooked. The new restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year, and Sushi Salon will continue to operate as a pop-up at Fish & Bird until then.