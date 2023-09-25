Sushi Salon
The popular pop-up that has been operating out of Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya in Downtown Berkeley has found its first dedicated home in Oakland, the Mercury News first reported. The new, eight-seat restaurant at 4008 Martin Luther King Jr. Way will serve an 18-course omakase menu. Sushi Salon’s ($185 per person) pop-up has found a devoted following for its inventive fish preparations, and for being the only U.S restaurant that works with Japanese fish broker Hasegawa Hiroki, who is known for working with top chefs in Asia and promoting the use of fish that were traditionally discarded or overlooked. The new restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year, and Sushi Salon will continue to operate as a pop-up at Fish & Bird until then.
Delirama
After one year of attracting long lines of sandwich lovers to their Berkeley restaurant for their signature, house-made pastrami and hand-rolled bagels, Delirama is all grown up and ready to launch Delirama Jr. The owners, Cash Caris and Anahita Cann, have signed a lease at 5512 San Pablo Ave. in Oakland for their second location, and plans are for the offspring to open in early 2024. The space is attached to the neighboring bar, Wolfhound, and Delirama food will be available at a window inside the bar. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Delirama is also planning a pop-up inside Wolfhound starting Oct.
Pierre Thiam
As part of its Heritage Dinners series, Limewood at Claremont Club & Spa is hosting a special meal with chef Pierre Thiam on Thursday, Sept. 28. The dinner, in collaboration with the Claremont’s executive chef, Joseph Paire III, costs $165 per person, with an optional $85 wine pairing supplement and reservations are still available. Thiam, born and raised in Senegal, is a restaurateur and award-winning cookbook author known for his modern adaptations of traditional West African cuisine. He is the chef and owner of the popular fast-casual restaurant Teranga in New York City.