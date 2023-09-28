Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Shellfish dump at Cal frat leads to kosher awareness event (J. The Jewish News of California via Chabad.org)
- UC Berkeley frat house raided, police seize stolen sign worth $25,000 (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley police make 4 arrests after 7 armed robberies (Berkeley Scanner)
- Ohlone Park opens 2 new playgrounds (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley residents roller-skate downtown in second annual Roller Boogie (Daily Cal)
- After a year of planning, the BHS Wellness Center finally opens (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley Eviction Moratorium expires: ‘Currently, I’m homeless’ (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Ray Lifchez, UC Berkeley professor who pioneered accessible design, dies at 90 (SF Chronicle)
- UC Berkeley law student guides 60-year-old living on the streets into stable housing (NBC Bay Area)