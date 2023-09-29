Jellybean Wine Bar

Jellybean, a natural wine bar in Uptown Oakland closed mid September after two months in business. The bar was the follow-up concept from owner Imana, who goes by first name only, after closing the fine dining restaurant Hi Felicia. “Jellybean is a very special place, and I’m so happy with the experiences we’ve had at our wine bar,” Imana wrote on Instagram before taking down the account, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Imana still operates Sluts wine bar in San Francisco. Jellybean Wine Bar was at 326 23rd St. in Oakland.

Le Cheval

Le Cheval’s impending closure after nearly 40 years of Oakland fame has been met with customers lining up for one last meal before the final plate of garlic noodles is served. The restaurant run by the Tran family first opened in 1985, and quickly became a special occasion favorite for its upscale Vietnamese cuisine and ambience. (It closed in 2010 due to a property dispute, and reopened in 2012 when the building’s landlord was found guilty of fraud.) Le Cheval was the last of what was, for a time, a mini empire of sought-after Vietnamese-fusion dining rooms in the East Bay, including a second Le Cheval in Walnut Creek, that closed after 11 years in 2019, and Petit Cheval in Berkeley, that closed in 2014 after 15 years. Le Cheval is at 1007 Clay St. in Oakland, and will shutter permanently after service on Sept. 30.

States Coffee Berkeley

Thanks to the many readers who wrote in with this news. In a phone call to Nosh, the kind folks at States Coffee confirmed that the handsome Berkeley location is now closed. “We really appreciate the following and the support,” said co-owner Brett Benzer, calling their time at the San Pablo Avenue shop, “a journey.” Fans may have noticed that States ceased its baking operations in Berkeley a few months ago, and without the bread component, the owners felt the space was underused. The good news is that the baton has already been passed. Lavender Bakery has chosen the cafe for its second Berkeley location, and will make full use of the bakery for, yes, fresh-baked breads in a nod to States, as well as the European-style cakes and confections for which the patisserie is well known on Solano Avenue. In the meantime, States Coffee fans—and there are many—can still find locations on 40th Ave. in Oakland (the 4008 Martin Luther King Jr. Way cafe quietly closed about a year ago, and has been taken over by Sushi Salon, coming soon), as well as in Martinez and Benicia. The Berkeley cafe closed Sept. 21. States Coffee Berkeley was at 2101 San Pablo Ave. in Berkeley.

Vegan Mob Oakland

The fast casual vegan outfit closed its Lakeshore location earlier this month, the San Francisco Chronicle first reported. During the pandemic, lines at Vegan Mob were out the door for Toriano Gordon’s rich, hearty plant-based soul and comfort food—ribs, gumbo, mac and cheese and fried chicken. According to the Chronicle, Vegan Mob’s lease turned month-to-month beginning in 2022, and Gordon decided to shutter in order to focus on other potential projects, including an upcoming new location in San Francisco and a food truck based in Santa Rosa. Vegan Mob was at 500 Lake Park Ave. in Oakland.