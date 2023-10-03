Cellphones in Berkeley and Oakland, like millions of phones across the country, will screech and vibrate in unison at 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in a nationwide test of the federal disaster alert system.

Radios and TVs will play similar messages at the same time.

The phone message will be sent out in English and Spanish and will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Any phone within range of a cell tower should receive it, and there is no need to sign up.

The test message comes during a disaster-prone time of year for the Bay Area. Recovering from several recent days of unhealthy air quality from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon, and heading into a mini heatwave forecasted this week, the region is already on guard. (Read The Berkeleyside’s wildfire guide to prepare.)

Alameda County also administers a local emergency alert system, AC Alerts. Register online. This is the second time the federal government is testing its Wireless Emergency Alerts on cellphones. Learn more about the national test taking place Wednesday.