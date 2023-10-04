Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse

The same weekend Le Cheval closed its doors after 38 years, nearby Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse on the same Old Oakland block also said farewell for many of the same reasons—car burglaries, violent crime and losing workers (not just customers) to both concerns, Galeto owner Eli Nascimento told KPIX. The churrascaria has a location in Arizona that Nascimento will focus on going forward; he opened the original Galeto in Oakland in 2014. Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse was at 1019 Clay St. in Oakland.

Kaffa Ethiopian Cuisine

Owner Shitaye Beshir has confirmed what readers (and the kind people at neighboring business Sacramento Market) first alerted us to—as of Sept. 24, Kaffa Ethiopian Cuisine, known for its vegan Ethiopian specialties, has permanently closed after almost nine years. Reached by phone, Beshir blamed ongoing landlord disputes and staffing difficulties for the closure. She gave thanks to her fans and members of the south Berkeley community who helped keep the cozy neighborhood space in business, especially in recent years when circumstances forced her to operate almost single-handedly. “I don’t know what the future brings now,” she said, and added that although she might keep cooking, restaurant ownership is not part of that hazy envisioned future for now. Kaffa Ethiopian Cuisine was at 2987 Sacramento St. in Berkeley.

Mama Judy

As first reported in The Chronicle, Alameda’s Mama Judy Singaporean eatery has closed. The unusual reason? Overwhelming demand. Eagle-eyed readers might have noticed the restaurant listed among our openings in … August. After an intense grand opening, extreme ongoing popularity and several subsequent temporary pauses in business to regroup, chef and owner Judy Wee waved the white flag and noted in her farewell statement that it came too soon, “I myself have never heard of another restaurant opening and closing so quickly.” Altogether, Mama Judy was open for the equivalent of about a week, and yet will still be missed. Let’s hope Wee finds other conduits for her sought-after hawker fare. Mama Judy was at 1708 Park St. in Alameda.

Slainte Irish Pub

This one hurts, as many a good time has been spent in this friendly pub’s warm environs since its opening in 2017. Slainte is the Irish version of “cheers” (pronounced in struggling-but-well-meaning American English as “slawn-cha”), and dedicated regulars could be found toasting each other throughout the comfortable Jack London Square space. The live music, often Irish, and the food menu were of particular interest to Irish and British expatriates, as it is rare to find Guinness cake, Taytos crisps, good shepherd’s pie and full Irish breakfasts around these parts. Cheers to yet another wonderful pub taken too soon and the Irish whiskey menu departing with it. “We just can’t make the numbers work anymore,” said the group’s farewell, citing periods of slower business, inflation and rising crime as factors. Sad thanks to the Mercury News for first sharing news of the closure, which will happen on Halloween. Slainte was at 131 Broadway in Oakland, and will close after service on Oct. 31.