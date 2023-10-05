Heads up: We sometimes link to site that limit access to non-subscribers.
- The Voleon Group, a Berkeley hedge fund, bulldozed California’s labor laws to impose some of the harshest noncompetition clauses on Wall Street, in some cases intimidating and threatening employees with legal action to compel compliance. (Business Insider)
- Why didn’t Berkeley apply for state retail theft grant? (Berkeley Scanner)
- Carjacking attempt at UC president’s home in Berkeley (Berkeley Scanner)
- ‘This is where society fails to have an answer’: Poll reveals Bay Area residents’ frustration with street homelessness (Mercury News)
- Bay Area woman raises the curtain on the father she didn’t know, founder of Berkeley Repertory Theatre (East Bay Times)
- Tilden gives Golden Gate Park a run for its money (SFGATE)
- Berkeley Lab to open 2 centers to combat climate change (Daily Cal)
- A history of innovation: Berkeley entrepreneurs, companies that changed the way we live (Berkeley News)