  • Berkeley native believed to be among hostages of Hamas invasion (SFist)
  • Berkeley rabbi’s nephew killed in Israel (KTVU)
  • Meet the high school sport that builds robots — and the next generation of engineers (NPR)
  • EBMUD will need to cut water use by 4% by 2030 and 7% by 2035 (SF Chronicle)
  • 4 more racehorses die at Golden Gate Fields within span of two weeks (CBS News)
  • The odds of an orgy rose to 100% at Berkeley conference touting prediction markets as a fix for all manner of social ills. (New York Times)
  • With his new book about the crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried — and new questions about his old work — Michael Lewis finds himself under a microscope. (New York Times)
  • Hiking the hidden stairs of Berkeley is maddening, painful and utterly gorgeous (East Bay Times)
  • Berkeley pastor elected as bishop (Daily Cal)
  • Latinx artists at Berkeley High use art to explore identity and expression (Berkeley High Jacket)

