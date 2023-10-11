Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Berkeley native believed to be among hostages of Hamas invasion (SFist)
- Berkeley rabbi’s nephew killed in Israel (KTVU)
- Meet the high school sport that builds robots — and the next generation of engineers (NPR)
- EBMUD will need to cut water use by 4% by 2030 and 7% by 2035 (SF Chronicle)
- 4 more racehorses die at Golden Gate Fields within span of two weeks (CBS News)
- The odds of an orgy rose to 100% at Berkeley conference touting prediction markets as a fix for all manner of social ills. (New York Times)
- With his new book about the crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried — and new questions about his old work — Michael Lewis finds himself under a microscope. (New York Times)
- Hiking the hidden stairs of Berkeley is maddening, painful and utterly gorgeous (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley pastor elected as bishop (Daily Cal)
- Latinx artists at Berkeley High use art to explore identity and expression (Berkeley High Jacket)
