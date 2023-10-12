Sierra County Sheriff’s deputies and search-and-rescue teams from Marin and Nevada counties searched for Joel Lusk after he was reported overdue from a biking and camping trip. Credit: Sierra County Sheriff’s Office

A Berkeley man has died while mountain biking in Sierra County over the weekend, according to authorities there.

Joel M. Lusk, 61, was riding the Downieville Downhill Trail, a roughly 14-mile ride that descends nearly 5,000 feet from Packer Saddle to Downieville. He had left his car in Downieville Friday and taken a shuttle to the top of the trail, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office. Lusk had planned to go camping near the Gold Lake Basin after his ride.

When Lusk’s wife did not hear from him on Monday, she contacted the sheriff’s office. Lusk’s wife had already contacted the shuttle company that had taken Lusk to Packer Saddle, which confirmed that Lusk’s car, with his camping gear inside, was still parked in Downieville, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s deputies and search-and-rescue teams from Marin and Nevada counties began looking for Lusk, and searchers found his bike around 11:40 a.m. Monday “down a steep and remote area along the trail … approximately 100 feet below the trail, near the top of a large cliff and a box canyon,” according to a prepared statement from the sheriff’s office.

Search and rescue teams went looking for Joel Lusk, 61, of Berkeley after he was reported missing in Sierra County. Credit: Sierra County Sheriff’s Office

Rescuers rappelled down the cliff into the Pauly Creek drainage at the bottom and, using a drone, were able to find Lusk roughly 900 feet downstream.

Sheriff Michael Fisher said there have been three deaths on the same trail in the last four years. He said an autopsy is still pending but that it’s likely Lusk’s death will be determined as accidental and the result of blunt force trauma.

Fisher encouraged mountain bikers to consider riding in groups or carrying a satellite-linked tracking device or GPS transponder.