As previously reported, The Cooperage has departed Lafayette and already reopened to much fanfare in downtown Walnut Creek. (Note: The restaurant’s website has also relocated.) Expect a similarly appealing menu of upscale, beer- and cocktail-friendly American grill fare for dinner and brunch. The Cooperage Walnut Creek, 1342 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek

An eagle-eyed Nosh tipster filled us in on the new Dessert Cafe, which opened Oct. 14 in the former, short-lived eatery In The Kitchen (and before that, The Kebabery). The Korean-inflected tea, dessert and snack chain serves milk tea and coffee drinks, sweets such as croffles, mochi donuts and bingsu, and a short menu of savory snacks such as sandwiches and Korean hot dogs. (Berkeley’s Dessert Cafe operated inside Kimchi Garden before the recent move.) There is another East Bay location in Concord. Dessert Cafe, 2929 Shattuck Ave. (between Ashby Avenue and Russell Street), Berkeley

This new purveyor of deep-fried dough now open in Hercules took its name from the city’s old dynamite factory. As the Mercury News first reported, Dynamite Donuts comes from couple Lisa Ghilarducci and Alan Chow, who started working in his family’s Berkeley shop, Rainbow Donuts, as a teenager. In addition to both traditional (old fashioned, chocolate glazed) and unique donut flavors (pistachio, red velvet, ube, maple cronut), Dynamite also serves coffee drinks made with beans from Zolo Coffee Roasters. Dynamite Donuts, 3700 San Pablo Ave. Suite 4, Hercules — Tovin Lapan

Japanese restaurant Kuriya opened earlier this month in Albany, providing a new dining option on San Pablo Avenue near the base of Solano. Expect a stylish, eat-in menu of sushi and sashimi, ramen, curries, teriyaki dishes and a range of intriguing specialties such as potato tartare, slow-cooked oysters and baked sea bass. Take-out is also available. The new restaurant is located in the former budget-friendly Chinese mainstay Pearl House, which we only just discovered closed quietly and abruptly a couple of months ago after 14 years. The owners faced slowing business compounded by weeks of debilitating phone and internet issues, according to neighbors, and chose the moment to retire. We wish them well, and welcome Kuriya to the neighborhood. Kuriya Japanese Kitchen, 809 San Pablo Ave. (near Solano), Albany

Formerly several incarnations of Nico’s (Hideaway, 1508), the newly opened Walnut Tavern inside the bar and restaurant space in Walnut Square has new owners and a refreshed, spruced-up look and feel. Outdoor bistro tables are set against the square’s brick backdrop. Indoors, the inviting tavern is replete with glossy wood, fresh flowers and a full bar. The family-friendly bar and grill menu (with a few classic choices for kids) feels comfortable and familiar, but adventures here and there into all kinds of fun territory—Nepalese momos and meat dishes; whole lacquered chicken wings served with pickled onion; Texas-style barbecue; big salads and robust vegetarian fare; short rib burgers; fish and chips and fisherman’s stew. The vibe is one of a charming tavern, Berkeley style. The Walnut Tavern Bar & Grill, 1508 Walnut St. (near Vine Street), Berkeley