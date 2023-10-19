A paraglider gets a little air at Cesar Chavez Park on Monday. Credit: Zac Farber

  • UC spent $630K on a security fence for its president’s Berkeley home. It didn’t work (SF Chronicle)
  • Two UC Berkeley professors have clashed on Israel-Palestine. War led them to a joint message (SF Chronicle)
  • UC Berkeley law professor challenged after urging firms not to hire his ‘anti-semitic’ students (SF Chronicle)
  • Mother of fights for son kidnapped by Hamas militants (AP)
  • Berkeley man describes mother’s harrowing escape from Hamas terrorists (NBC Bay Area)
  • 3 Board Members Resign From Berkeley Public Access TV Station, Calling It Unsafe Environment (KQED)
  • ‘A great prep for the ShakeOut’: Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles East Bay (Mercury News)
  • Californians rattled awake by early-morning ShakeAlert messages (Mercury News)
  • Police: ‘Peeping Tom’ filmed young women near UC Berkeley (Berkeley Scanner)
  • UC Berkeley unveils plan for $2B space research center just 7 miles from Stanford (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley Lab to Partner with Jefferson Lab to Build $300+ Million High Performance Data Facility Hub (Berkeley Lab)
  • Boichik Bagels, a hit in Berkeley, making its first foray into Marin County (SF Chronicle)

