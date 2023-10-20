Some of the films airing at this year’s Superfest Disability Film Festival. Credit: Superfest

The Superfest Disability Film Festival, the longest-running festival of its kind, returns this week for its 37th year.

All 15 short films being shown are available online and were selected by a jury consisting of disabled SF State students, filmographers, disability rights advocates, scholars, community organizers and creatives. Select in-person screenings will take place at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley on Saturday and the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco Sunday.

The Berkeley film lineup, consisting of seven films. They are:

(Un)fit to Work, an experimental short film in which a disabled mechanic imagines an ‘80s disco and ballroom after being denied access to apply for a job

Me if I were a Woman, a dramatic short film about a 19-year-old with Down syndrome experiencing first love who is pressured to undergo sterilization surgery

Whose Voice Is It Anyway, a mockumentary about two 40-year-old women who have athetoid cerebral palsy.

Invisible World, an experimental short film that chronicles filmmaker Kym McDaniel’s introduction to health care in Utah.

Chronic, a dramatic short film that about a woman who, after having a traumatic brain injury, joins a chronic pain support group.

Culicidae, an Australian dramatic short film about a mosquito’s intrusion that “leads to a life and death struggle.”

As You Are, which follows an interabled queer couple as they spend the night together for the first time.

The showings in Berkeley will be followed by a panel discussion with filmmaker Daisy Friedman, an undergrad at Barnard College whose film As You Are was awarded Superfest 2023’s Best of Festival Award.

In-person portions of the festival include open/closed audio description; open captions for all live dialogue; ASL interpretation for all live dialogue; audience-integrated wheelchair seating; close-up seating for people with low vision; seating for people who are deaf or hard of hearing in close proximity to an ASL interpreter and captioning; a chemical and scent-free area set back from rest of audience; a quiet space; gender neutral restrooms; and separate screening room without audio description.

Masks are required inside Freight & Salvage’s auditorium for this event.

See the festival’s website for details. Up to $50 (sliding scale)