Crepes A-Go-Go is back in Berkeley, catering to a new generation in a new downtown Berkeley location. Longtime Bay Area residents will certainly recognize the name—the Crepes A-Go-Go mini-chain, started locally decades ago by Slim Djili and his family, operated on University Avenue in Berkeley until 2019, as well as near UC Berkeley at 2334 Telegraph Ave. from 2003 to 2016. (Related creperies are also located in San Francisco, Walnut Creek and San Rafael; a family split led to ownership and name changes for some locations to Crepes Ooh La La.) Now Caden Djili, son of Slim, is behind the griddle at the newly opened Crepes A-Go-Go at 2055A Center St., where Tamon Tea used to be. His Parisian-style creperie counter (crepes are prepared to-go-go) boasts Djili’s family recipes, and features classic sweet choices such as Nutella, fresh fruit, maple syrup or butter and sugar, and lunch-worthy savory crepes layered with traditional vegetable fillings, cheeses, and proteins such as eggs, turkey or smoked salmon. Crepes A-Go-Go, 2055A Center St. (between Shattuck and Milvia), Berkeley

Full Belly Bakery Designer Cakes Full Belly celebrated its Montclair grand opening on Oct. 20, and longtime fans of skilled and ambitious pastry chef Eva Allen and her decadent baked goods lined up to support her first brick-and-mortar studio shop. Allen founded Full Belly Bakery as a cottage business in 2017, and quickly built a reputation for bringing an elegant touch to her creations, from cookies to (new to the shop) quick breads to her specialty, extravagant, special-occasion desserts. Full Belly Bakery Designer Cakes, 2087 Unit A. Mountain Blvd. (near Moraga Avenue), Oakland

Heyma Coffee & Tea Local fans of richly spiced Yemeni food and coffee drinks are suddenly spoiled for choice, as Yemeni establishments are having a moment around the Bay Area. The most recent East Bay opening is Heyma Coffee on University Avenue in Berkeley, serving specialty pastries, desserts, smoothies and tea, along with a menu of deep, rich and spiced espresso-based coffee drinks and pour overs. Heyma Coffee & Tea, 1122 University Ave. (between Curtis and San Pablo), Berkeley

Center Street in downtown Berkeley is seeing some good action this week both east and west of Shattuck. Near campus, Korean-style bistro Mr. Cupbob has finally opened its door after neon signage has enticed students for weeks. The fast-casual eatery specializes in one-bowl meals with a base of rice or greens, seasoned proteins (bulgogi, Korean fried chicken, spicy tofu), up to five vegetables, choice of four sauces and add-ons such as avocado and fried egg. Mr. Cupbob, 2126 Center St. (between Shattuck and Oxford), Berkeley

Teaspoon is now open in downtown Berkeley. Credit: Teaspoon

Nosh is happy to finally see this modern, upscale boba and dessert shop launched in downtown Berkeley after (as eager readers have reminded us) a year’s delay. Teaspoon is a growing national chain based in Los Altos, and offers fancy fruit and milk tea drinks as well as treats such as macarons, coffee cake and other desserts that are a notch more indulgent than the usual boba shop fare. Teaspoon, 2129 University Ave. (between Shattuck and Oxford), Berkeley