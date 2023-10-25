This file photo shows the Berkeley public safety headquarters. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Berkeley police are seeking tips to identify a woman or girl they say was grabbed and licked at Oxford and Center streets around 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 16.

A man “grabbed the victim from behind, picked them up off the ground and licked them from their neck to their eye,” according to an email bulletin the Berkeley Police Department sent out Tuesday evening.

“The suspect would not let go of the victim and began walking away with them,” the bulletin read. “A bystander saw the encounter and intervened, allowing the victim to flee from the area without being contacted.”

Police said the man they believed grabbed the victim “has since been arrested for other pending charges,” but did not identify him, specify the other allegations or immediately respond to requests for more information.

Police asked anyone with information to contact their Special Victims Unit at 510-981-5717 and to reference case No. 2023-00050854.