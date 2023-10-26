Memorial Stadium seats at UC Berkeley. Credit: Thomas Hawk

  • Prominent journal editor fired for endorsing satirical article about Israel-Hamas conflict (Science)
  • Rescuing dissent: Inside the year-long mission to bring prominent Putin critics to UC Berkeley (Berkeley News)
  • Mortgage rates push Berkeley homes out of reach: Report (Patch)
  • Fluor completes $250M Bayer pharmaceutical plant (Construction Dive)
  • Berkeley-based Twitter rival shuts down after less than a year (Business Journals)
  • Anderson Cooper spots Berkeley native being held hostage by Hamas in video (SFist)
  • College students offered extra credit to attend pro-Palestine rally (Newsweek)
  • Berkeley, a Look Back: First car drives up Charter Hill on UC campus (East Bay Times)
  • The House Fund III: $115M for Berkeley, the AI epicenter (The House Fund)
  • Biden honours two Indian-American scientists with America’s highest scientific awards (Business Insider)

