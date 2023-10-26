Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Prominent journal editor fired for endorsing satirical article about Israel-Hamas conflict (Science)
- Rescuing dissent: Inside the year-long mission to bring prominent Putin critics to UC Berkeley (Berkeley News)
- Mortgage rates push Berkeley homes out of reach: Report (Patch)
- Fluor completes $250M Bayer pharmaceutical plant (Construction Dive)
- Berkeley-based Twitter rival shuts down after less than a year (Business Journals)
- Anderson Cooper spots Berkeley native being held hostage by Hamas in video (SFist)
- College students offered extra credit to attend pro-Palestine rally (Newsweek)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: First car drives up Charter Hill on UC campus (East Bay Times)
- The House Fund III: $115M for Berkeley, the AI epicenter (The House Fund)
- Biden honours two Indian-American scientists with America’s highest scientific awards (Business Insider)
