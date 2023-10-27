A pair of projects are bringing work crews to Ashby Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way this fall, and could create disruptions for drivers and pedestrians.

The city has started work on a $1.3 million street safety project along a mile of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in South Berkeley, between Russell Street and Dwight Way.

The project will add new features such as median refuge islands and rectangular rapid flashing beacons — the button-activated yellow lights that were recently installed at MLK and Addison Street — to help make is safer to cross the busy corridor. Crews will also improve crosswalk lighting, roadway striping, curb ramps and pavement.

Signs along MLK warn drivers to expect lane closures during the work.

On Ashby, Caltrans plans to build new curb ramps at nine intersections to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The project will require temporary closures of some curb ramps, sidewalks, driveways and traffic lanes. It’s scheduled to wrap up in December.

Caltrans workers install a curb ramp along Ashby Avenue in this 2021 file photo. Credit: Frances Dinkelspel