The National Weather Service has placed much of the Bay Area under a red flag warning for the weekend as fast, dry winds increase the risk of wildfires. Image: National Weather Service

Berkeley and Oakland will be under a red flag warning as strong winds out of the northeast raise the risk of wildfire catching and spreading into East Bay cities and other parts of the Bay Area Saturday and Sunday.

Dry winds, gusting up to a mile a minute in places, coupled with low humidity in the forecast are the perfect combination for drying out vegetation, making it more likely to ignite, and if fires catch, carrying them blocks at a time if they hit urban areas.

“You’re going to start to see a gradual ramp-up for the Berkeley Hills area and the Oakland Hills through the day Saturday,” said Matt Mehle, a lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey. The wind should peak Saturday evening into Sunday morning, and finally subside later in the day Sunday.

“Fire weather concerns will basically end come Sunday evening into Monday,” Mehle said. “The winds will really start to taper off.”

The warning covers ridges in the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains, according to an announcement from the weather service.

The wind is not forecast to gust quite as high in Berkeley and Oakland, with forecasts putting most of the strongest gusts around 30 miles per hour.

In another possibly optimistic sign, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. had not announced any plans to preemptively shut off power because of high wildfire risk as of Friday afternoon.

Nevertheless the National Weather Service is urging caution to all, recommending residents stay tuned to local fire agencies and not conduct any burning whatsoever outdoors.

“If you receive information from emergency officials, take actions on what they’re saying,” Mehle said. “Heed the advice that they provide.”