Bay Street continues its dining terrace refresh with the Nov. 3 grand opening of colorful, modern, sit-down Mexican restaurant Flores (on the heels of last week’s soft launch of adjacent, grab-and-go counter spot Flores Taqueria). The Emeryville opening, complete with roomy indoor and outdoor seating and a spacious full bar, marks the third Flores location for restaurant group Back of the House, Inc., owned by Bay Area restaurateur Adriano Paganini (Super Duper Burger, Corzetti, Wildseed). Signature offerings include handmade masa (used throughout the menu, including tacos) and Mexican-style seafood and ceviche, as well as a range of small-batch tequilas and mezcals. The restaurant opens Nov. 3; next-door Flores Taqueria, already open, offers a simple take-out menu of flavorful tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. Flores Cocina + Bar and Flores Taqueria, 5614 Bay St. (Suite 244, Second Level), Emeryville

East Oakland’s Rancho San Antonio neighborhood has a new Vietnamese outpost in Pho Huyen, offering noodle salads, plates and soups, as well as traditional banh mi sandwiches in a simple, clean, inviting dining room (also available for takeout). For the sweeter tooth, a range of boba drinks and desserts are also on the menu. Pho Huyen & Banh Mi, 1612 International Blvd. (between 16th and 17th avenues), Oakland

Wrap N Roll has opened on Telegraph Avenue near UC Berkeley, featuring fast, affordable, Pakistani-inspired specialties such as grilled meats and veggie kabobs, stuffed conveniently into “wraps” (soft tortillas), “rolls” (buttery, flaky flatbreads) or plated with rice for sit-down dining. Salads are also on the menu, along with a range of breakfast dishes served all day. Wrap N Roll, 2493 Telegraph Ave. (at Dwight Way), Berkeley