May Fukuhara Ng. Courtesy: Family of May Fukuhara Ng

May Fukuhara Ng, May 24, 1946-Oct. 6, 2023

Born in Fresno, May grew up in Patterson, a small farming community in California’s San Joaquin Valley. She attended Patterson High School and later San Francisco State College. After graduation she began her career as a social worker for Alameda County, faithfully serving her clients for several decades.

She lived in Berkeley in the 1970s and volunteered with East Bay Japanese for Action (EBJA). This was a grassroots organization meant to help the aging Japanese Americans, who needed services like transportation, meal deliveries, as well as fun excursions. They were also instrumental in creating a Board and Care Facility on Channing Way next to the Berkeley Buddhist Church for those who could no longer live on their own, some of whom needed translation help. This facility not only boarded people but provided Japanese food and the services they needed.

EBJA especially reached out to those who were isolated and had no in-home help. It was this community group that began services that continue today under the direction of JASEB, Japanese American services of the East Bay, originally located in Berkeley.

May (right) with Arlene Acuna in February. They stamped the Ireicho book next to the names of their family members who were incarcerated in Japanese American internment camps during World War II. Courtesy of Acuna

May married Paul Ng on Sept. 10, 1977.

As a longtime Oakland resident, May was an avid Warriors’ fan, well before they became league champions, holding season tickets for more than 30 years. She loved traveling, especially to the national parks, diligently stamping her parks’ passport at every visit, hoping to get to all of them one day.

May at the Warriors’ Oakland arena. Courtesy of her family

May was known as the family photographer because you could count on her to produce the group photo for each event. But most notably, she was a caring and thoughtful friend who often put others before herself. She never lost touch with friends, even those who moved far away, diligently sending out birthday and Christmas cards and telephoning. Her loving and enthusiastic spirit will be greatly missed.

May is survived by her husband, Paul Ng, brother Kay Fukuhara, sister Nancy Leibowitz, nephews Tim and Micah Leibowitz and many cousins.

Donations may be made to the East Bay Humane Society, 8323 Baldwin St., Oakland.