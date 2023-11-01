Carol Loud. Credit: Courtesy of Joan Krzeminski

Carol Loud found her way out of this world on Oct. 5, 2023, to a place where she can again take off her shoes, stand up on strong and sturdy legs and dance, basking in the pleasure of movement. She was 89.

Born in Waterville, Maine, on June 9, 1934, she took root in the Bay Area over 35 years, beginning in the 1960s. Here, she fully embraced Creative Body Alignment, also known as Ideokinesis, introduced by Andre Bernard in a summer workshop at Berkeley Moving Arts. Through organizing his annual summer visits to Berkeley from the Tisch School at New York University to teach the work, Carol layered her appreciation and practice of it year after year. Eventually, she led the summer classes when Andre could no longer do so.

Ever curious with humor and a sense of playfulness, she taught and practiced music, dance, Sensory Integration (especially with children) and Ideokinesis. Eyes, arms and heart wide open to possibility, her desire was always to get everyone to join the fun.

An arts community that was very dear to her after she returned to the East Coast, landing on Martha’s Vineyard in 1995, was “The Yard,” especially the summers, which produced a lively workshop series called Built on Stilts. She loved it all – the classes, the dancers, the productions – and they loved her back. Follow this link to view a video tribute to Carol from her Built on Stilts family.

She was much loved for her talents, which she shared generously, and her great joy in living. Carol’s dance is complete.

Carol’s life will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2023, at Western Sky Studio. For more information, go to berkeleymovingarts.com.