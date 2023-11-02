Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Doxxing concerns escalate on UC Berkeley campus as student protests continue (Daily Cal)
- Demonstrators gather on Sproul to support Israel, demand return of hostages (Daily Cal)
- Berkeley hit-and-run driver strikes boy trick-or-treating (Berkeley Scanner)
- BHS librarians: A busy day in the life (Berkeley High Jacket)
- Berkeley High sophomore is one of the country’s best young rock climbers (Berkeley High Jacket)
- UC Berkeley’s Taylor Swift class will examine her ‘enduring value’ (The Guardian)
- Cal-USC game delayed by protest of UC Berkeley professor’s suspension (SF Chronicle)
