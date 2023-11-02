Sunset at the Berkley Marina on Oct. 30. Credit: Jesse Cortes

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.

  • Doxxing concerns escalate on UC Berkeley campus as student protests continue (Daily Cal)
  • Demonstrators gather on Sproul to support Israel, demand return of hostages (Daily Cal)
  • Berkeley hit-and-run driver strikes boy trick-or-treating (Berkeley Scanner)
  • BHS librarians: A busy day in the life (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • Berkeley High sophomore is one of the country’s best young rock climbers (Berkeley High Jacket)
  • UC Berkeley’s Taylor Swift class will examine her ‘enduring value’ (The Guardian)
  • Cal-USC game delayed by protest of UC Berkeley professor’s suspension (SF Chronicle)

See an error that needs correcting? Have a tip, question or suggestion? Drop us a line.
