This file photo shows a Berkeley Fire Department ambulance. Police say BFD personnel took a 1-year-old to Children’s Hospital in Oakland after the child was sickened by methamphetamine. Credit: Emilie Raguso

A Southwest Berkeley woman is facing a felony charge of child endangerment after police say a 1-year-old in her home grew sick from methamphetamine.

Someone flagged down a Berkeley police officer in the 2400 block of Fifth Street at approximately 1:28 p.m. Monday, telling the officer there was a child nearby “who appeared to be seizing, lethargic, fading in and out of consciousness,” according to a declaration of probable cause against 35-year-old Mabel Miranda.

The officer tended to the 1-year-old until Berkeley Fire Department personnel arrived and took the baby to Children’s Hospital in Oakland, police said. A toxicology exam there showed methamphetamine in the 1-year-old’s urine, police said.

When Berkeley police got a warrant and returned to search Miranda’s home, she told them “the entire incident was her fault,” according to the declaration.

“Miranda was bringing methamphetamine into the residence and left remnants of the controlled substance on the floor,” and the 1-year-old had crawled around that area of the floor, putting different items in her mouth, according to the declaration.

Berkeley Officer Byron White said the child is doing better but is still in intensive care.

Police said they also found a loaded gun, ammunition, and what they believed to be heroin residue inside a container.

Police took Miranda into custody Monday evening. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Miranda with one count of felony child endangerment with two aggravating factors on Monday, according to court records. She has pleaded not guilty.

Miranda was in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin as of Wednesday, according to jail records. A bail amount was not specified. She is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 13. It was unclear if she has an attorney.