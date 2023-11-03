Back Alley Burgers at Pizzaiolo

One of Temescal’s favorite pandemic-born pop-ups has closed the grill. For a time, Back Alley Burgers, the “smashing” burger pop-up on Pizzaiolo’s picturesque outdoor back patio, made the Temescal destination as sought-after on weekends for its cheeseburgers as much as it was for the artisan pizza at night. In the earlier days of the pandemic and social distancing, the restaurant’s outdoor space proved ideal. “Please do this again, again and again,” pleaded one early social media follower in 2020, but after three years of alley patties, the team is closing up the pop-up party for now. Pizzaiolo remains open for all your sophisticated pizza and pasta needs. Back Alley Burgers at Pizzaiolo was at 5008 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland, and is going on hiatus.

Cod Damn

Another pandemic-era pop-up is taking an indefinite break starting this week. Though popular three-year-old fish-and-chips purveyor Cod Damn has operated mainly in San Francisco for the past few months, its roots are here in the East Bay, and many remember when it was an intermittent fixture at The Hidden Cafe, The Lede, Oakland United Beerworks, Waystation Brew and for a time vended out of the Oakland Food Hall. Over Instagram, chef Seamus Gibney announced he’ll be taking a rest starting this week, at least through the new year, possibly longer. Cod Damn, a pop-up with various locations, has gone fishing for now.

Jamba Emeryville

It appears that smoothie, juice and wrap chain Jamba (née Jamba Juice) has closed both of its Emeryville locations, at 6475 Christie Ave. and, recently, the one within the Powell Street Plaza. That location at the bustling shopping center was a fixture for at least 15 years. Notably, the California-based franchise founded in 1990 was at one time headquartered in Emeryville, until corporate offices were moved to Texas in 2016. The fast-casual restaurant group changed its name to Jamba in 2019, though most folks still refer to it as Jamba Juice. Jamba Emeryville was at both 5761 and 6475 Christie Ave. in Emeryville.