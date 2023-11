Berkeley police confirmed that an officer or officers shot a suspect during an investigation in Southwest Berkeley Nov. 6, 2023. Credit: Kelly Sullivan

Berkeley police confirmed that an officer or officers shot a person while investigating a crime in progress in Southwest Berkeley Monday morning.

Few details were immediately available other than that the shooting took place around 5:26 a.m. near Seventh and Grayson streets.

Police said the person shot was taken to Highland Hospital and was in critical condition. They asked that people avoid the area as they continued to investigate.