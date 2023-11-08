Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers.
- Werner Herzog has delectable memories of Berkeley (SF Chronicle)
- A movement has begun to pull the De Anza name from a community college in Cupertino so as not to “honor colonizers of Native peoples.” Juan Bautista de Anza, the 18th century conquistador, is also the namesake of Lake Anza in Tilden. (SF Chronicle)
- California College Campuses Convulsed in Protest During Israel-Hamas War (New York Times)
- What data can — and can’t — tell us about DA Pamela Price’s impact on crime rates (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley Lab scientists voted unanimously to join UAW 5810 (Daily Cal)
- For new Berkeley professor, solving homelessness requires data and belief (Berkeley News)
"*" indicates required fields