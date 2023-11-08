This file photo shows a Berkeley Fire Department ambulance. Credit: Emilie Raguso

A BART train fatally struck a person at the North Berkeley station shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, the transit agency confirmed.

“The train was evacuated, as is standard procedure in these events. The station was closed and parallel bus service was communicated,” James Allison, a spokesperson for BART, said in an email. “A review of station video revealed there was no foul play.”

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office’s Coroner’s Bureau took custody of the decedent, Allison said. The identity of the person struck was not immediately available.

The station reopened at 1:32 a.m., Allison said.

Crisis Support Services of Alameda County has a 24-hour crisis line at 800-309-2131. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s number is 800-273-8255. The city offers mental health crisis services at 510-948-0075. In cases of emergency, police ask that you call 911.