Pizza al taglio (Roman-style pizza, served in squares and priced by weight) and an appealing list of wines and local craft beers are on offer at Walnut Creek’s newest pizza joint. Elaborate pizza topping combinations range from “Popeye’s passion” — artichokes, spinach, mushrooms and fresh garlic — to the “smokehouse meatza” with hot Italian sausage, pepperoni cups and a drizzle of barbecue sauce. Bill & Bali’s Pizza & Pints, 7011 Sunne Lane, Suite 120, Walnut Creek

For many, it’s a match made in heaven — Texas-style barbecue mixed with Indonesian cuisine. Welcome to Fikscue, family-owned by married couple Fik (Fikscue BBQ) and Reka (Gurih Table) Saleh, and opened in the short-lived Mama Judy space in Alameda, as first reported by Eater SF. On offer are platters of Fik’s savory, almond-wood-smoked meats coupled with Reka’s Indonesian comfort specialties — soups, stews, fried foods, sauces, noodles — as well as “traditional” barbecue sides (potato salad, slaw) punched up with Indonesian flavors. The duo have operated as a pop-up together since 2020, and this is their first combined brick-and-mortar. The softly-opened spot celebrates its opening Nov. 11. Fikscue Craft BBQ, 1708 Park St., Suite 120 (between Buena Vista and Eagle avenues), Alameda

It’s not all meat at southern Brazilian-style steakhouse Fogo de Chao, despite the churrascaria’s all-you-can-eat grilled steak, chicken, lamb, pork and seafood. Veg-friendly choices also feature prominently at the upscale chain’s newest East Bay location, set inside Bay Street’s former P.F. Chang’s in Emeryville. Expect a fun, dramatic, modern sit-down dining room with central grill, full bar area, outdoor patio and plenty of sides, salads, cocktails and wines to go with those well-seasoned, fire-roasted meats carved tableside. Fogo de Chao, 5633 Bay St., Street Level, Emeryville

After a speedy turnover, the former Mo’ Joe in South Berkeley is now Helacio’s, reanimating this trusty neighborhood corner cafe space with coffee drinks, pastries, smoothies, fresh juices and simple breakfast and lunch fare, including bagels, wraps, panini, salads and hearty deli sandwiches. Open daily beginning at 7 a.m. Helacio’s Deli & Cafe, 2517 Sacramento St. (at Blake Street), Berkeley

The team behind Emeryville’s craft cocktail haven Prizefighter has opened its long-awaited bottle shop half a block away. The store is outfitted in colorful rugs and vintage brick, with wide glass windows spotlighting the award-winning bar’s curated assortment of domestic and imported spirits, from special occasion to casual. The shop opened Nov. 8. Prizefighter Bottle Shop, 1320 67th St. (near Hollis St.), Emeryville