Rejoice! It’s pie season.

Ah, Thanksgiving — turkey (or tofurkey) with all the fixings, sweet potatoes and biscuits. But it wouldn’t be a holiday without dessert, and fall is prime pie time.

While some of us are already chilling butter for that perfect pie crust and can’t wait to dive into the flour bin to start crafting our own homemade masterpieces, others are more than happy to leave dessert to the experts. For the latter, the East Bay has a plethora of pie pros who bake both traditional and unique flavors for the holiday.

Be sure to order in advance or else you may be left, sadly, pie-less.

Note: By no means is this intended to be an all-comprehensive list of East Bay pie shops. Please consider this list a vetted selection of great possibilities, not an end-all, be-all list of East Bay pies. If you don’t see your favorite pie shop listed, drop us a note in the comments or email editors@eastbaynosh.org to let us know.

Berkeley

Baker and Commons is beloved by locals who can remember back when the restaurant’s location was occupied by Ozzie’s Soda Fountain. Everything here is tasty with a homemade feel. This Thanksgiving it is offering three pies, including a 10-inch bourbon pecan chocolate tart ($45), a 9-inch double crust apple pie ($36), and a 9-inch pumpkin pie ($32). Homemade whipped cream is an extra $6. Order by Nov. 15 for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Baker & Commons, 2900 College Ave. (at Russell Street), Berkeley

This Fourth Street staple is known for their savory pies, but don’t overlook its sweet side. It stocks a few holiday-appropriate pies, including a 9-inch saffron-infused apple pie (unbaked; $44). It also offers a cardamom-spiced pumpkin pie (pre-cooked so you only need to pop it in the oven to reheat), which comes as a cute, little individual pie for $7 or a 9-inch pie for $44. Both available for pickup at the Berkeley kitchen. And if you’re craving a chocolate holiday, the individual sized chocolate maple pecan pie (unbaked for $7) is full of sweet gooeyness.

East Bay Pie Co., 1225 Fourth St. (at Gilman Street), Berkeley

FatApple’s has a selection of pies available, including apple (pictured) and olallieberry. Credit: FatApple’s Restaurant & Bakery

North Berkeley favorite FatApple’s is offering full Turkey dinners in addition to their mouthwatering pumpkin ($33), Georgia pecan ($36), apple ($35), harvest (apple cranberry streusel, $36) and signature olallieberry ($35) pies. Throw in some cheese puffs for $24.95 a dozen. Order by Nov. 17 for pickup between Nov. 23 and Thanksgiving Day; Thanksgiving Day open for pie pickup only from 9–11 a.m.

FatApple’s Restaurant and Bakery, 1346 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at Rose Street), Berkeley

Fournée is renowned for its decadent baked goods. This year, it is offering two special pies for Thanksgiving: apple pie topped with oat streusel and pumpkin pie with browned butter (both $40). Orders for pickup are due Nov. 15 but it’s a safe bet to order earlier — its acclaimed duck fat rolls are already sold out (though you could get a jump on the December holidays).

Fournée Bakery, 2912 Domingo Ave. (at Russell Street), Berkeley

North Shattuck European-style bakery Masse’s is offering two pies to sweeten up your Thanksgiving — its “famous” pumpkin pie with a touch of rum ($40) and a bourbon pecan pie studded with dark chocolate ($48) — and a bevy of tarts, including fig frangipane with a hazelnut crust ($52), classic apple frangipane ($48), a tangy key lime tart ($48) and a Viennese-style apple strudel with vanilla bean creme anglaise ($48). Order by Nov. 19 for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 22 or Thanksgiving morning from 8-10 a.m.

Masse’s Pastries, 1469 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

You may think of burgers when you drive by University Avenue’s Nation’s, but they’re just as famous for their pies. Nation’s has a huge range for the holiday season, including a special pumpkin cheesecake pie ($22.85) and pumpkin cream pie ($18.30), along with classics like pumpkin, apple, berry, custard, banana creme, chocolate creme, coconut creme, lemon creme, lemon meringue, pecan and even cherry cheesecake pie ($16.60–$22.85). You’ll need to stop by to see what they have the day you want to pick one up. Bonus: this is one place procrastinators may be able to score a last-minute pie! Nation’s, 1800 University Ave. (at Grant Street), Berkeley

Citrus pie with brown sugar meringue from Starter Bakery. Credit: Starter Bakery

Starter Bakery — with locations in Rockridge and on Gilman in West Berkeley — is offering ten scrumptious pies this year (all between $35 and $45): classic pumpkin; pumpkin cream; three types of pecan — bourbon pecan, bourbon pecan with vanilla coffee cream and chocolate pecan; apple streusel; pear candied hazelnut streusel; and three types of citrus pie — citrus, citrus with brown sugar meringue and citrus with raspberry gelée (all $30). Preorder by Nov. 20 for pickup at either location on Nov. 22 or Thanksgiving morning from 7 a.m. to 12:30 pm. The College Avenue location will have pies in the pastry case from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, while supplies last.

Starter Bakery Berkeley, 901 Gilman St., Suite B (at Eighth Street), Berkeley; Starter Bakery Oakland, 5804 College Ave. (at Birch Court), Oakland

Sweet Adeline Bakeshop Sweet Adeline has four pies on offer including bourbon pecan pie. Credit: Sweet Adeline Bakeshop

Quaint Lorin District bakery Sweet Adeline has all sorts of sweets, cakes, cheesecakes, loaves and breads available to make your holiday meal complete. The four pies on offer include an apple crumble pie ($37.50); bourbon pecan tart ($37.50); Mom’s pumpkin pie, which is, of course, “hella good” ($32.50); and chocolate cream pie with vanilla whipped cream ($37.50). Get your order in by Nov. 17. The bakery is open for pick up on Nov. 22 and closed on Thanksgiving.

Sweet Adeline Bakeshop, 3350 Adeline St. (at 63rd Street), Berkeley

Oakland

A family favorite, the Jack London branch of this restaurant has two special holiday pies on offer (pumpkin, $21.99 and pecan, $23.99) as well as their ever-popular chocolate cream, upside down apple walnut, banana cream, coconut cream, peanut butter cup, key lime, blueberry streusel and sugar-free apple pie (all $21.99). They also have a family-sized turkey and mashed potato meal to go that includes pie. Order at least 48 hours in advance and pick up Nov. 20, 21 or 22 (closed Thanksgiving). Buttercup Diner, 229 Broadway (between Second and Third streets), Oakland​

Crumble & Whisk Crumble & Whisk has holiday cheesecakes, like the harvest pumpkin spice cheesecake pictured, in addition to pies and tarts. Credit: Crumble & Whisk The farmers market favorite that opened its first retail location roughly one year ago offers drop-off and pick-up for eight varieties of pies and tarts. All of founder Charles Farriér’s creations boast a wow factor in both flavor and presentation. Holiday specials include purple sweet potato vanilla ginger tart, banana cream with orange and cardamom, maple pecan chocolate tart, apple cranberry Dutch tart, citron meringue pie (all $54); and Persian flan tart, classic apple, and classic pumpkin ($60). Orders accepted through Nov. 21. Order via email (orders@crumbleandwhisk.com), phone: (415) 237-3318 or use the online order form. The patisserie offers home deliveries from Nov. 20-23 or pick up at a farmers market near you or in-store. Crumble & Whisk , 4104 Macarthur Blvd. (at 39th Ave), Oakland

An apple pie from Edith’s, which opened around Thanksgiving in 2019. Credit: Edith’s Pie

This bakery that surged in popularity during the pandemic started as a Thanksgiving pop-up in 2019. Now it has a brick-and-mortar home in Uptown Oakland, and is offering an even larger selection of pies for the second holiday season at its permanent location. Options include pumpkin, maple pecan, caramel apple oat, cranberry orange streusel, chocolate hazelnut cream and vegan cranberry orange (all $44) along with double crust apple ($46). Also available are both traditional whipped cream ($3 for 4 ounces or $10 for 16 ounces) and vegan whipped cream ($12 for 16 ounces) sides. Order ASAP before they sell out for pickup Nov. 20-23.

Edith’s Pie, 412 22nd St. (at Broadway), Oakland

Running out of a basement a couple blocks from Lake Merritt, owner Gregory Williams has a loyal clientele eager for his cheesecakes, pies and other treats that make a meal complete. For Thanksgiving, Gregory is offering a bevy of cheesecakes and a half or full pan of blackberry cobbler ($44.96 or $67.99) or peach cobbler ($42.71 or $68.54), along with pecan sweet potato ($43.70), sweet potato ($41.70), pumpkin ($44.50) and key lime pie ($58.90). Preorder by Nov. 16.

Gregory’s Gourmet Desserts, 285 23rd St. (at Valdez Street), Oakland

This family-owned bakery, founded by former rapper Kim Cloud, has been cooking up delightful sweets for almost 30 years in the Oakland building that once served as the headquarters of the Black Panthers. They’re offering sweet potato and pecan pies for the holidays ($8.75 for tart-sized, $27.50 for a whole pie). The pies are first come, first served. Visit the bakery to purchase between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22.

It’s All Good Bakery, 5622 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at Aileen St), Oakland

Beloved French bakery La Farine will celebrate its 50th birthday next year. This year, they are offering three special Thanksgiving desserts for advance orders: pumpkin pie ($24), pumpkin cheesecake and chocolate cheesecake (both $33). Preorder at least a few days in advance for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 22 (they open at 6 a.m.; expect a line out the door). In addition, all of their normal scrumptious cakes and fruit and nut tarts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Closed on Thanksgiving day.

La Farine Bakery, 4094 Piedmont Ave. (at 41st Street); 6323 College Ave. (at Alcatraz Avenue), Oakland; 3411 Fruitvale Ave. (at Bienati Way), Oakland

Lois the Pie Queen’s famous sweet potato pie. Credit: Lois the Pie Queen

The Queen of Pies (now run by Chris Davis, Lois’ son) is a good bet for your holiday dessert orders. Pick up a pecan, apple, key lime, raspberry key lime, frozen lemon ice box or sweet potato pie ($30 each). Or choose from a variety of cheesecakes including eggnog, sweet potato, banana pudding and more ($57 each) or peach cobbler or banana pudding in small or large sizes ($26/$38 and $27/$38 respectively). Last day to preorder is Nov. 17 for pickup on Nov. 22 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.. Call (510-658-5616) or stop by.

Lois the Pie Queen, 851 60th St. (at Adeline Street), Oakland

Mariposa is a gluten-free bakery that offers traditional flavors like pecan (pictured) and pumpkin. Credit: Mariposa Baking Co.

This go-to gluten-free bakery ( they also offer dairy-free, nut-free, egg-free, soy-free and vegan delights) in Temescal is offering four types of pie this year: pecan ($21 for a 6-inch, $46 for a 9-inch), pumpkin ($18, $34), apple ($22, $44), low-sugar chocolate mousse ($22 for a 6-inch) and cranberry apple ($44 for a 9-inch). All pies available daily from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22. Available for preorder to pick up on those days.

Mariposa Baking Co., 5427 Telegraph Ave. (at 55th Street), Oakland

Market Hall Bakery’s Thanksgiving menu includes classic pumpkin pie ($25), pecan tart ($35) and apple crumble pie topped with streusel ($35), as well as pumpkin cheesecakes (both small and large, $32 for 6-inch or $44 for 8-inch), apple and cranberry galette ($22), pecan tart ($35), frangipane and poached pear tart ($30) and a flourless chocolate mousse cake ($33.50 for 6-inch, $49.50 for 8-inch). Order by noon on Nov. 18 before your preferred pick-up day between Nov. 20 and Nov. 23. Pickup time slots fill up earlier at the Oakland location than at the Berkeley location, so try both if you get stuck.

Market Hall Foods on 4th, 1786 Fourth St. (at Delaware Street), Berkeley; Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave. (at Shafter Avenue), Oakland

Oakland’s Uhuru Pies is dedicated to building an independent economy for African people. Select from deep-dish apple crumb ($12 for 5-inch, $25 for 9-inch), vegan blackberry ($12, $30), chocolate bourbon pecan ($12 for 5-inch, $30 for 9-inch or for 16 mini pies), lemon chess ($12, $30 for 9-inch or mini pies), their signature sweet potato ($12, $25, $30 for mini pies and available as a vegan version), traditional pecan ($12, $25, $30 for mini pies) or pumpkin ($12, $22, $30 for mini pies). Order online or call 800-578-5157 for pickup at various locations in Berkeley and Oakland between Nov. 17 and 23.

More great East Bay options for Thanksgiving pies

Curbside Creamery, Temescal Alley, 482 49th St. (near Telegraph Avenue), Oakland. Order ahead for pickup on Nov. 21 or 22. Choice of pumpkin, pecan and apple (all $30).

Temescal Alley, 482 49th St. (near Telegraph Avenue), Oakland. Order ahead for pickup on Nov. 21 or 22. Choice of pumpkin, pecan and apple (all $30). Full Belly Bakery , 2087 Mountain Boulevard, Unit A (at Antioch Street.), Oakland. Order by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 22. Choose between sweet potato pie tart ($32), turtle tort (chocolate and pecans, $32), apple almond tart ($30) and gluten-free sweet potato Basque cheesecake ($45).

, 2087 Mountain Boulevard, Unit A (at Antioch Street.), Oakland. Order by Nov. 18 for pickup on Nov. 22. Choose between sweet potato pie tart ($32), turtle tort (chocolate and pecans, $32), apple almond tart ($30) and gluten-free sweet potato Basque cheesecake ($45). Timeless Coffee & Bakery, 4252 Piedmont Avenue (at Glenwood Avenue), or 1700 Webster Street (at 17th Street), Oakland. Order by Nov. 15. The vegan options include pumpkin, gluten-free apple crumble (both $35), maple pecan ($38) and Prime Roots koji turkey pot pie ($45).